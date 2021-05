Articles

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a lawsuit from a former West Point cadet who alleges she was raped on campus and that the academy failed to address its "pervasive and well-known culture of sexual violence."Justice Clarence Thomas...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/551456-supreme-court-declines-to-hear-case-over-former-west-point-cadets