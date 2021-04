Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 01:30 Hits: 29

The Senate was poised to confirm Colin Kahl to be the undersecretary of defense for policy as two Republicans were expected to be absent for a pair of votes due to family emergencies.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/IrkDeWEvXKk/