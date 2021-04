Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 26 April 2021 22:08 Hits: 9

The Army will replace the head of its Criminal Investigation Command, moving the official less than a year after assigning her to the role.Defense One first reported Monday that Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, the provost marshal general of the Army and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/550365-army-to-replace-head-of-criminal-investigations-division