Category: Defense Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 20:11 Hits: 3

The U.S. Air Force has grounded its B-1B Lancer bomber fleet for the third time in three years, this time over a fuel system issue.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/23/b-1-bomber-fleet-grounded-indefinitely-over-fuel-system-problem.html