Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 23 April 2021 10:19 Hits: 1

India on Thursday dispatched a deep submergence rescue vessel to Bali to help in locating the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala, missing since Wednesday with 53 sailors aboard.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/xFDy8lMHNKc/