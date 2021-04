Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:13 Hits: 7

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is again moving to change the Department of Veterans Affairs' motto to be more inclusive toward women and LGBTQ troops.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/22/stymied-trump-era-lawmakers-launch-new-attempt-make-va-motto-gender-neutral.html