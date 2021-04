Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 20:54 Hits: 9

A requirement to return a portion of the Air Force bomber fleet to alert status would deteriorate and exhaust the force, a key general said.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/22/putting-nuclear-bombers-back-24-hour-alert-would-exhaust-force-general-says.html