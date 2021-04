Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 13:14 Hits: 5

Russia on Thursday said it would be ending its massive military buildup at the Ukrainian border, which has increased tensions with Ukraine, the United States and other Western countries. Russia said troops would beĀ ordered to return to their...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/549674-russia-announces-end-of-military-buildup-at-ukrainian-border