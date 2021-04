Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021 16:07 Hits: 5

The top U.S. general in the Middle East expressed concern Thursday about Afghan forces’ ability to fend off the Taliban after U.S. troops withdraw from the country.“My concern is the ability of the Afghan military to hold the ground that they're on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/549734-top-general-concerned-about-afghan-forces-after-us-troops-leave