Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 23:10 Hits: 0

A memorial honoring Vanessa Guillén, a Fort Hood soldier who was murdered, was unveiled days before the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/20/fort-hood-unveils-gate-memorial-plaque-honoring-slain-soldier-vanessa-guillen.html