Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 16:58 Hits: 1

The two Minnesota National Guard members who were fired upon in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning have returned to duty, a Guard spokesman said.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/19/two-guardsmen-return-duty-after-being-shot-minneapolis-3k-troops-brace-unrest.html