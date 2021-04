Articles

A Russian fighter jet on Monday reportedly intercepted and escorted U.S. and Norwegian patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea.The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident over the body of water north of Sweden, Norway, Finland and Russia involved a...

