Published on Monday, 19 April 2021

President Biden will nominate Coast Guard Vice Adm. Linda Fagan to be the service’s No. 2 officer, the White House announced Monday.If confirmed as vice commandant, Fagan would be the first woman in the Coast Guard’s history to become a four-star...

