Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 18:20 Hits: 1

Kenneth Braithwaite was candid during his tenure as Navy secretary about the threat he believes China poses to the U.S.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/16/resurrected-first-fleet-weapon-navy-needs-counter-china-former-secnav-says.html