Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021

NATO member countries will begin pulling their troops out of Afghanistan on May 1, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Wednesday. Stoltenberg – who spoke alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin...

