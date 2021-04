Articles

President Biden’s decision to withdraw all remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 is a “huge propaganda victory” for the Taliban and al Qaeda, House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Wednesday.“Any withdrawal of forces...

