Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 01:21 Hits: 1

The Biden administration is moving ahead with a $23 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that was approved under the Trump administration.“We can confirm that that the Administration intends to move forward with these proposed defense...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/548102-biden-to-move-ahead-with-23-billion-uae-weapons-sale-approved-by-trump