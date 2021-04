Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 20:59 Hits: 0

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is moving to set up new screening procedures at the Pentagon as part of an effort to weed out extremists in the military, according to a memo released Friday.The immediate steps include setting up&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/547447-pentagon-takes-step-toward-new-screening-procedures-to-weed-out-extremists