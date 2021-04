Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 21:14 Hits: 0

The U.S. is considering sending Navy warships into the Black Sea to show support for Ukraine as Russia builds up its troops and military equipment on the U.S. ally’s eastern border.The Navy routinely sails its ships through the Black Sea —...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/547247-pentagon-may-send-warships-to-black-sea-in-support-of-ukraine