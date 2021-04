Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 23:54 Hits: 0

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week will meet with key U.S. allies in Europe and the Middle East amid U.S. tensions with Russia and indirect nuclear talks with Iran.Austin is slated to travel to Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom and NATO...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/547278-pentagon-chief-to-visit-europe-israel-amid-tensions-with-russia-iran