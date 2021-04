Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 16:25 Hits: 1

China sent an aircraft carrier and five escort ships through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa over the weekend.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/05/china-sends-aircraft-carrier-strike-group-near-okinawa-message-us-and-japan.html