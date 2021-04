Articles

U.S. officials will participate next week in a meeting with signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, marking a significant step by President Biden to rejoin the deal following former President Trump’s withdrawal in 2018.State Department spokesman...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/546154-us-officials-to-meet-with-participants-of-2015-iran-nuclear-deal-in