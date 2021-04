Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 20:10 Hits: 3

Helicopter pilot and military affairs writer Jack McCain tweeted that Gulrahman Qubadi had suffered serious injuries when his UH-60 Black Hawk was downed.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/04/01/tweets-jack-mccain-us-military-adviser-help-injured-afghan-pilot-get-surgery.html