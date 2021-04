Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he “regrets” that the Trump administration did not succeed in having North Korea give up its nuclear weapons. In an interview with a conservative podcast released Thursday, Pompeo, who is considered a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/545894-pompeo-regrets-not-making-more-progress-with-north-korea