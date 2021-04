Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 15:24 Hits: 0

Santos, a Navy engineering duty officer with over 20 years of service, had had a distinguished career at NASA.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/31/reservist-who-claims-he-lost-nasa-job-taking-military-leave-gets-win-court.html