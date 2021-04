Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 20:23 Hits: 0

Microsoft has signed a contract with the U.S. Army to develop augmented-reality headsets, which the service indicated in a statement will be used both in the field and for training purposes.A news release from the Army on Wednesday indicated that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/army/545830-microsoft-wins-bid-to-build-augmented-reality-headsets-for-us-army