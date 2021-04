Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 01:17 Hits: 4

The Pentagon's press secretary said the U.S. government was aware of reports from the Ukrainian military of Russian troop movements on the eastern border, but he offered no details.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/flashpoints/~3/2Nf8gb35Ld0/