Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 21:38 Hits: 5

"We are the largest ground force, so if there is a fight on land, we will be the one to participate in that," Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of U.S. Army Pacific said.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/30/army-not-trying-muscle-marine-corps-mission-pacific-general-says.html