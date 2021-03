Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 22:12 Hits: 3

The May 1st deadline to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan is “not a deadline that could have ever been achieved,” former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said Monday.But Hagel, a retired sergeant and former Republican senator for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/545467-trump-afghan-pullout-deal-unachievable-says-ex-pentagon-leader