Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 16:46 Hits: 0

The Air Force is finding that virtual reality fighter pilot training is working best for students who want to fly the most advanced stealth platforms.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/26/air-forces-virtual-reality-fighter-training-working-best-5th-gen-pilots.html