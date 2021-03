Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 19:13 Hits: 0

For 23 days, I slogged through a journey that pulled my body from a lifestyle of daily walks and gin martinis into a regimen of core strength and aerobic.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/26/inside-look-reporter-takes-infamous-new-army-combat-fitness-test.html