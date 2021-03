Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 21:04 Hits: 0

More military members and civilians are accepting COVID-19 vaccines after initially opting out, Defense officials told reporters on Friday.“We’re seeing individuals who may have initially been wary about the vaccine now come forward and ask for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/545157-pentagon-more-troops-that-initially-rejected-covid-19-vaccine-now-taking-it