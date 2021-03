Articles

A House panel advanced a bill Thursday that would repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War.The House Foreign Affairs Committee voted 28-19 largely along party lines to approve the bill from Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) repealing the 2002...

