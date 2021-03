Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 19:50 Hits: 0

North Korea conducted a short-range missile test over the weekend, the first such launch since President Biden’s inauguration two months ago.In a background call with reporters Tuesday, two senior administration officials confirmed North Korea...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/544557-north-korea-tests-short-range-missiles-denouncing