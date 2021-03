Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has asked the Pentagon to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at two Texas military installations, the Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed Tuesday.HHS sent a request for assistance to...

