Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 19:22 Hits: 0

The Marine Corps on Tuesday fired a commander after an investigation into last year’s deadly sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the Southern California coast.Col. Christopher Bronzi was relieved of command of the 15th Marine Expeditionary...

