Articles

Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 18:38 Hits: 5

The head of U.S. Northern Command says North Korea may begin testing an improved intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) “in the near future.”Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck said in prepared testimony before the Senate Armed Services ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/543660-general-testifies-north-korea-could-test-new-intercontinental-missile-in-the