Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 15 March 2021 18:08 Hits: 0

Erland Injerd was given a dishonorable discharge and reduced in rank to airman basic during the court-martial at Dyess.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/15/dyess-airman-who-led-police-16-day-manhunt-sentenced-prison.html