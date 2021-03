Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 18:13 Hits: 1

The Defense Department is reportedly considering a reduction to its aircraft carrier force as part of the Pentagon's budget request to Congress for fiscal 2022. USNI News, citing two sources familiar with the discussions, reported Wednesday that in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542760-defense-department-eyeing-aircraft-reduction-in-budget-submission-report