Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 21:53 Hits: 3

Army Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin was at the top of his game until an undiagnosed bipolar disorder cost him his 36-year career.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/12/retired-two-star-opens-about-mental-health-crisis-ended-his-career.html