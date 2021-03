Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 16:17 Hits: 2

A top Republican congressman is demanding answers on the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccination plans after reports of delayed and canceled appointments for U.S. service members and families overseas.“Our men and women serving their country —...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542926-gop-lawmaker-demands-answers-after-reports-of-canceled-covid-19-vaccination