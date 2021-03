Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 16:20 Hits: 1

The Department of Defense announced on Tuesday it will be awarding Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX two contracts valued at nearly $160 million to launch two of its Falcon 9 rockets.“Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/542728-pentagon-awards-160m-in-contracts-to-musks-spacex