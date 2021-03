Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 08 March 2021 15:19 Hits: 3

Congress is poised this week to extend prized “Section 3610” authorities ― which let federal agencies pay certain contractors even if they aren’t working ― as part of the government’s next pandemic...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/Pukh9brP5Lc/