Articles

Category: Defense Published on Sunday, 07 March 2021 09:55 Hits: 1

The Coast Guard Cutter William Flores arrived on scene and took 25 Haitian nationals for repatriation to Haiti.

Read more https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/03/07/us-coast-guard-intercepts-vessel-carrying-25-haiti-migrants-off-jupiter-coast.html