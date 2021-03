Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 19:41 Hits: 0

The Air Force for the fifth time has delayed physical fitness tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the possibility that they could be pushed off yet again.Fitness tests will resume July 1, but “if necessary, commanders may delay official fitness...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/541851-air-force-delays-fitness-tests-for-fifth-time-due-to-covid-19