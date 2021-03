Articles

Category: Defense Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 14:40 Hits: 0

Citing a spike in coronavirus cases, the U.S. Naval Academy has transferred nearly 200 midshipmen to Annapolis, Md., hotels, the academy announced this week.In separate announcements Monday and Tuesday, the academy said a total of 196 midshipmen...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/541581-navy-moves-nearly-200-to-hotels-in-annapolis-after-jump-in-covid-19-cases