Category: Defense Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called the military response to the deadly rioting by former President Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “super fast” in his first public comments since the siege....

