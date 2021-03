Articles

Category: Defense Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 04:53 Hits: 4

U.S. military officials have outlined a new spending request to boost deterrence against China, including new weapons, new construction and closer military-to-military collaboration with America’s...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/M1_Tec4-Eoc/