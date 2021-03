Articles

Category: Defense Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 19:29 Hits: 2

One militant was killed and two were injured in last week’s U.S. airstrike on facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in Syria, the Pentagon said Monday.“We will continue to assess, as you know we do, and if that changes, we'll certainly let you...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/541037-pentagon-syria-strike-killed-one-militia-member-injured-two