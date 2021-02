Articles

Category: Defense Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 21:39 Hits: 2

The Pentagon’s announcement that that U.S. forces conducted deadly airstrikes in Syria sparked complaints from some of President Joe Biden’s Democratic allies that he overreached, while key...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/defense-news/home/~3/0m1EW2JBC-0/